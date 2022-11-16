Pocahontas County men called into service during World War II. This photograph was taken on their reporting day, November 15, 1944, at the Pocahontas County Courthouse. The photographer was Harvey Bright working for the Gay Studio. These six people in the photo have been identified by family and friends.

Front row, 2nd from left – Guy Hunter Rexrode.

Front row, 2nd from right – Reuben “Rube” Weatherholt.

Front row, far right – Ralph Dunbrack.

Second row, 3rd from right – Dewey Ervine

Second row, far right – Russell Barlow

Back row, 2nd from left – Ralph Dilley (?)

Please contact Preserving Pocahontas if you can ID others in the picture.

(World War II Collection, ID: PHP000606)

