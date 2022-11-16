Thursday, November 16, 1972

Dandelions and forsythia are blooming, grass is growing and June McCloud says he saw three ground hogs Sunday. It is late for them to go to bed.

– – –

FOREST TRAILS

By M. L. McNanigle, USFS

HUNTERS – DON’T GET LOST

What every outdoorsman wants to know but does not take the time to ask, is, how to avoid getting lost in the woods.

No one expects to get lost in the forest, but every year Forest Service personnel are called out to search for lost persons on the Monongahela National Forest. Even an experienced woodsman can get lost; don’t let it happen to you.

So, Mr. Woodsman, I am going to pass on some outdoor safety tips which may make your next visit to a national forest a safe and pleasant one.

First, plan your travel by acquiring maps of the area from the Forest Service or U. S. Geological Survey. Also, obtain information about the area from a local source. Ranger Stations can provide this type of information.

Be prepared for bad weather, particularly at high altitude such as Black Mountain, Cranberry Back Country, Dolly Sods. Weather in these areas is very unstable. It may be 70º and sunny in Charleston and the mountain areas receiving a snowstorm. So be sure to check on the weather conditions in the area where you plan to hunt Check your clothing and equipment; wear sturdy boots. Always carry essential equipment, such as matches, maps, knife, compass and flashlight.

Become familiar with the area; if this is not possible, travel with someone that is. Use the buddy system.

For gosh sakes, tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return. Allow plenty of time to return to camp or the parked vehicle.

Be observant. Note landmarks such as streams, mountain points, trails and roads. Keep track of the time and weather. Make camp before dark; traveling in darkness or during storms could lead to a tragedy.

Now, if you are one of those unfortunate individuals who becomes lost, I have some tips for you. Above all, try to remain calm. Sit down and take it easy.

THINK. How did you get here? Try to remember mountains, trails, streams and other points of reference. You now must make a decision – stay put or push on.

STAY PUT – If you are injured or near exhaustion; if the terrain is rugged; or if nightfall or bad weather is imminent.

PUSH ON – If you are still strong, if there is still daylight and the weather is good. In most cases you will get your bearing and may even get back on the trail.

REMEMBER: Plan your hunting or hiking trip, carry essential equipment, tell someone where you are going, be observant on the trail, stay calm if you do become lost, stop, sit down and think the situation over.

May your next trip to the forest be safe and enjoyable.

DEATHS

Charles Lynn Circosta, 18, of Marlinton, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Lynn McCarty, of Neola. Burial in the Grimes Cemetery.

Wilbert C. Barb, 73, of Cass, born at Blue Sulphur Springs, a son of Mrs. Martha Couger Barb and the late Patrick Barb. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Ralph D. Friel, 42, of Waynesboro, Virginia, formerly of Pocahontas County. Born at Clawson, a son of Mrs. Sally Smith Friel, of Buckeye, and the late Vernon Friel.

Jesse Guy Waugh, 72, of Elon College, North Carolina, a native of Marlinton, and a son of the late Jacob and Indiana Beverage Waugh. Burial in the Westminster Gardens in Greensboro.