Richard Allen Hill, 73, of Denmar, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at CAMC General in Charleston. Born June 6, 1948, in Lobelia, he was a son of the late Dennis and Minnie Shafer Hill.\r\n\r\nA memorial service will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021, at noon at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Military Rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.\r\n\r\nVisitation will be held from 11 a.m until time of service at the funeral home.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com
