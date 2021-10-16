Madeline Grace Galford, 85, of Dunmore, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte.\r\n\r\nThe family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021,at the New Hope Church of the Brethren in Dunmore.\r\n\r\nFuneral service will be Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at New Hope Church of the Brethren with Pastors Dave Rittenhouse, Julian Rittenhouse and Abraham Rittenhouse officiating. Burial will follow in the Arbovale Cemetery.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, donations, in her memory, may be made to the New Hope Church of the Brethren.\r\n\r\n
