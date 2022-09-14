Richard “Dick” Dana Brockway, 81, of White Sulphur Springs, peacefully departed this life Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his favorite place on earth, his family’s lake cottage in Washington, New Hampshire.

Born June 29, 1941, in Hartford, Connecticut, he was a son of the late Weston Brockway and Dorothy Macallister.

He was a 1959 graduate of Mary Wells High School, Southbridge, Massachusetts;1963 graduate of New York State Ranger School; 1960s student at the University of Michigan; and finished his degree as a proud Mountaineer graduating from West Virginia University’s Regents Program in 1994.

His forestry work experience began in 1963 when he left New England for the Monongahela National Forest, originally arriving in Bartow for a year or two, but met the love of his life at the drive-in and never left West Virginia’s mountains and country roads. Six months later, Dick and Norma married, later moving to Elkins, where the children were born; then to White Sulphur Springs where they have lived these past 50 years.

Dick was actively involved in his local communities, in historical organizations, and in his church. He was a devoted member of the Lions Club for his entire adult life, taking on countless leadership and mentoring positions. He was honored with the highest local, state and international awards for going above and beyond to serve the community. Over recent decades, he held several key state and national officer positions with the West Virginia Society and the National Society Sons of the American Revolution, being recognized with the most prestigious awards for exceptional contributions. Within the last decade, he held all officer positions with the local Masonic Lodge.

Very active in WSS Emmanuel United Methodist Church for years, he sang in the choir and served as a Trustee and on many committees. He enjoyed singing in local community choirs and barbershop quartets and was a bagpiper with the West Virginia Highlanders. He enthusiastically took on volunteer leadership roles for all of The Greenbrier Classic professional golf tournaments.

Dick was the Director of the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) summer camps in Neola, mentoring youth in natural resource management and civic responsibility. This role of service was important to “Dickie” because of his own years as a youth camper, counselor and worker at Camp Morgan in Washington, New Hampshire, on what was originally known as Brockway Pond.

He retired from the federal government at age 51 and for the next 27 years worked other fun projects including managing the local greenhouse, as tour guide and activities concierge at The Greenbrier resort, and emceeing Monte Carlo game nights at resorts in West Virginia and Virginia.

Something very special to him was following the children and grandchildren in their sports, high school band, college band, music, and dance. Dick’s attentiveness, passion and kindness were inspiring. Many younger people referred to him as Dad B or Dad#2.

While pulmonary fibrosis, stemming from fighting forest fires decades ago, limited his previously boundless energy and go-go-go mobility over the last year, his mind was sharp, his stories limitless, and his gift of gab ever-present. Norma’s often used phrase: “Say Goodnight, Dick.”

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58+ years, Norma Lee (Simmons) Brockway; and an infant daughter, Dawn Elisabeth Brockway.

Dick is survived by his son, Richard Weston Brockway (Ruth); and daughter, Amy Lisbeth Griffin (David); grandchildren, Cassia May Brockway, Ella Bess Brockway, Alex Brock Griffin (Savannah), and Allyson Elisabeth Griffin; sister, Judith Brockway Kavanagh; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for Dick will be at noon Saturday, September 17, 2022, at White Sulphur Springs Emmanuel United Methodist Church with Pastors Steve Grimes and Joe Geiger officiating.

Family and friends may call at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.

A graveside committal with Masonic rites will be at 4 p.m. at Arbovale Cemetery.

Donations to the Brockway Tree Fund may be made to the City Parks of White Sulphur Springs for tree planting in his honor.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be share at WallaceandWallaceFH.com