Reward offered for information

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, Greenbrier County Drugs and Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office are continuing their investigation into the double homicide of Thursday, April 02, 2020.

On Thursday April 02, 2020, at approximately 4:54 am, Greenbrier County 911 received a call of a residential structure fire at 291 Fullen Cemetery Road near Ronceverte. Members of the Ronceverte and Fairlea Fire Departments, Fairlea EMS and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.

Once the fire was extinguished two individuals were found deceased inside the home and their bodies were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston. The victims were identified as Joseph Daniel Foster, age 72, and his wife, Daisy Ethel Foster, age 51. Their deaths are being investigated as a double homicide.

Lieutenant G. R. Workman, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office, is the lead investigator along with investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has authorized a $5,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 647-6634, the Greenbrier County 911 center at (304) 647-7911 or the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 799-4445.