Keith Fulton Alderman, age 67, of Marlinton, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins, following a battle with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.

Family will receive friends Saturday, May 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, May 24, 2 p.m. in the Cochran Cemetery with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.