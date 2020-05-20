Elmer Dean

Elmer Lowell Dean, loving husband, father and grandfather, died in the early hours of Friday, May 15, 2020, his mother’s birthday, at the Pocahontas Center in Marlinton, with his family at his side.

He was the youngest of 14 children born to the late Alfred George Dean and Ina Smith Dean. He was born on March 1, 1940 near Watoga State Park, which his father helped to build in the 1930s and where Elmer worked in his youth.

Elmer married Judith Ann Shaw in 1962, and they raised two daughters, Debra Ann and Kimberley Susan.

An electrician and builder by profession, Elmer’s passions were gardening and his grandsons. His love for growing good food was evident in the bounty he generously shared with neighbors, family and friends. His grandsons brought him tremendous joy, and he treasured every moment spent with them. He was a member of Marlinton United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, his daughter, Kimberley, preceded him in death in 1987, a loss he felt profoundly all his days. His brothers Vernon, Raymond, Hubert, Leonard, Winters, Summers, Ezra, and Alfred, Jr., and sisters, Delena, Alta, and Elsie also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughter, Dr. Debra Dean Murphy, and husband, Rev. Jim Murphy, of West Milford, and their two sons, Drew and Sean Patrick, of Chicago; two sisters, Gay Dean Fields, of New Cumberland, and Grace Dean Combs, of Ona; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 22, 1 p.m. in the Beaver Creek Cemetery with Revs. David Merryman and Jim Murphy officiating. VanReenan Funeral Home in Marlinton is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Food Pantry of the Pocahontas Cooperative Parish, P.O. Box 35, Marlinton, WV, 24954.

The family hopes to host a remembrance service and celebration of his life for friends and extended family at a later date.