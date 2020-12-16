Remember our Heroes, Honor Their Service and Teach the Value of Freedom

The Pocahontas County community will have the opportunity to gather to honor veterans during the holiday season as part of the annual Wreaths Across America Day, in conjunction with the annual wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps will conduct the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday, December 19, at the Arbovale Main Cemetery beginning promptly at noon.

Seven ceremonial wreaths will be placed to remember all soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, coastguardsmen, and merchant marines who served, to honor their sacrifices, and to teach our younger generations about the high cost of our freedoms.

Specially designated wreaths for the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine and POW/MIA will be placed on memorials during a ceremony that will be coordinated simultaneously at more than 2,100 participating locations across the nation.

In 2019, more than 2.2 million wreaths were placed nationwide, by more than 800,000 volunteers, as part of the Wreaths Across America mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach our new generations about the value of freedom.