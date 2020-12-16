Happy COVID Christmas

Leanna Woodhouse

From a six year old’s perspective

Deer Santa,

Mom says you mite not come this year coz of the COVRID bug. Mawmaw and Pawpaw and aunt Tilly must be afrade of them bugs two coz they ain’t coming for Crissmass dinner this year. My best pal Billy’s mom is a nurse at the hotspital ans she sed them COVRID bugs are real small and bad news. She told us that they wear masks and gloves and use handitizer all the time… I reckon to keep from getting bitted by one of them COVRIDs. Me and Billy and his little sisser Missy got our halloweeny masks and our snow gloves out of the closedit, grabbed my dad’s magdifier glass and lookeded all over our houses real good. I am writeing to tell you that there are no COVRIDs nowheres. And we put a tree width a box under it on the pourch so you ain’t gotta come inside if you come. Hope youre wife and the elfs are good. And the raindears too. Hope to see you soon.

You frind,

Tommy Jenkins

Dear Tommy,

I wanted to write and thank you for the individually wrapped cookies and little carton of milk you left for me. I also appreciated the festive little bottles of hand sanitizer you left as a gift for me. The eggnog and spice is my favorite. The reindeer wanted me to thank you (and your Mom) for the lovely masks you made for them. I hope the shrink wrap on the presents didn’t cause your Mom and Dad too much stress. Mrs. Claus wanted to be extra careful this year.

You be a good boy. I’ll see you next year.

Your Friend,

Santa