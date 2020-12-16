Wedding portrait of Beatrice Bessie Blackhurst and Jamie Asbury Sheets taken December 25, 1944 at the Cass Presbyterian Church in Cass, W.Va. (Photo Courtesy of Rebecca Sheets O’Brien, ID: PHP001431)

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.