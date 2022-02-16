<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Obit-Reid-Mitchell.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="273" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85474" \/>\r\n\r\nHarry Reid Mitchell, of Marlinton, passed away at Pocahontas Center, Thursday, February 10, 2022.\r\n\r\nBorn November 13, 1933, in Weston, he was a son of the late Reona Berry and Clair Simpson Mitchell.\r\n\r\nHe graduated from Jane Lew High School and West Virginia University, where he met and married Anne Nester Mills, his wife of 46 years.\r\n\r\nReid was a 1st Lieutenant and pilot in the U. S. Army from 1955 to 1960, after which he and Anne moved to Dunn, North Carolina, where he worked as a salesman for his friend, George Carroll at George Carroll Chevrolet.\r\n\r\nIn 1966, Reid and Anne moved with their six children to Marlinton, where he purchased Pryor Chevrolet and opened Mitchell Chevrolet. He worked there until his retirement and took great pride in knowing his customers, providing quality service and contributing to the local economy.\r\n\r\nDuring these years, he served his community as a member of the Marlinton Town Council and helped with the building of the Marlinton Elementary School Cafeteria. He enjoyed his work, his family, his community and travel.\r\n\r\nAfter Anne\u2019s death, Reid married Doris \u201cDotty\u201d Spitzer Hiner. Dotty and Reid enjoyed traveling and their years together in retirement.\r\n\r\nIn addition to Dotty, he is survived by his sister, Buena Rankin, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; his children, Genny Martin (Joe Nekoranec), of South Charleston, Mark Mitchell (Janet Mitchell), of Winston Salem, North Carolina, Cathy Mosesso (Greg Mosesso), of Buckeye, Joe Mitchell (Cathy Mitchell), of Marlinton, Sam Mitchell, of Buckeye, and Margaret Worth, of Marlinton.\r\n\r\nHe was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather of 23 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and another soon-to-be born.\r\n\r\nReid took great comfort in his legacy.\r\n\r\nA graveside service is planned for Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11 o\u2019clock at Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n
