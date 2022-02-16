<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/OBIT.-Brenda-Gore-pic.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="255" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85475" \/>\r\n\r\nBrenda Sue Ryder Gore, 59, of Pasadena, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022.\r\n\r\nBorn November 2, 1962, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Arlie and Juanita Sturgill Ryder.\r\n\r\nBrenda was an Ophthalmology Tech. She was of the Methodist faith.\r\n\r\nWaiting for Brenda in heaven were her parents; her niece, Krista Erin Ryder; and mother-in-law, Lois Gore.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by her husband, Robert Aaron Gore, Jr.; her loving Yorkie, Abby; sisters, Sharon Ryder Marshall, and husband, Mike, of Hedgesville, and Shelby Ryder Usey, and husband, Jeremy, of Beckley; brother, Richard Ryder, and wife, Pamela, of Beckley; nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own, Kimberly, Christopher, Curtis, Justin, Brittany, Austin, Josh, Alyssa, Aden, Hannaleigh, Barrett, Sawyer, Gavyn, Jaxon, Kaitlyn and Ayden; father-in-law, Robert Aaron Gore, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Julia Gore, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Carrie Fonner, and husband, Rod, of Moundsville; brother-in-law, Randy Gore, and wife, Cheryl, of London, Ontario, Canada.\r\n\r\nFuneral service was held Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating. Burial was in Hilltop Cemetery near Cass.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Kidney Foundation, in memory of Brenda Gore at team.kidney.org\/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participan tID=5531\r\n\r\nOnline condolences made be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com\r\n
Leave a Reply