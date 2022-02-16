The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:\r\n\r\nA change of plea hearing was held in the case the State vs Jeremiah Powell, 40, an inmate in the Southern Regional Jail, wherein the defendant pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense of possession of a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic sub- stance and to the felony offense of person prohibited from possessing a firearm who carries a concealed firearm. The court granted the State\u2019s motion that the remaining three counts be dismissed with prejudice. Powell waived his right to a presentence investigation and was sentenced that day to six months in the regional jail on the misdemeanor offense and to three years for the felony offense. Sentences shall run consecutively. No fine. Costs were assessed.\r\n\r\nA sentencing hearing was held in the case the State vs Larry Turner, 42, an inmate in the Parkersburg Correctional Center. As to Count IV of the indictment \u2013 grand larceny, Turner was sentenced to the state penitentiary for not less than one year nor more that 10 years, with no fine. As to County VII, burglary, he was sentenced to the state penitentiary for not less than one year nor more than 15 years with no fine. Sentences shall run consecutively and will also run consecutively to any other sentences the defendant is now serving. Costs were assessed and the defendant will have 180 days after release from WVDOCR to set up a payment plan with the court. \r\n\r\nA status conference was held in the case the State vs David Edward Ryan, 50, of White Sulphur Springs, wherein defense counsel advised the court that the parties were close to an agreement where the defendant would admit violations and would be placed on 60 days home confinement. Ryan would also waive the revocation hearing. The court granted the state\u2019s motion to set an evidentiary hearing in the event an agreement is not reached. \r\n\r\nRobbie Harlen, 39, of Norton, pleaded guilty to fleeing from a law enforcement officer, a lesser included misdemeanor offense of Count I of his indictment. The court accepted the plea and the matter is referred to the probation department for a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for April 7.\r\n\r\nA status hearing was held in the case the State vs Journey Robinson, 21, of Marlinton, wherein the state advised the court that the defendant is being admitted into drug court but has not completed all assessments. Defense counsel asked for one month to complete them. A status hearing is set for March 17.\r\n\r\nAmanda Brewer Long, 41, of Hillsboro appeared for an evidentiary hearing in which she admitted to violating the terms of her probation. Long will be referred to the Southeastern Drug Court Program, and, with agreement by the state, upon enrolling in the program and completing the same, the violations will be moot. She was placed on home incarceration and is to report to Day Report.\r\n\r\nJohn Dockendorf, 62, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, appeared for a change of plea hearing wherein the court found that the defendant had not complied with some of the requirements as to the terms and conditions of the plea agreement. Defense counsel apologized to the court and related that Dockendorf did not know of the conditions and asked that the change of plea hearing be reset. The matter was continued to March 8.\r\n\r\nDockendorf was indicted on one count, sexual abuse by a custodian of a child, a felony; one count, sexual abuse, third degree, a misdemeanor.\r\n
