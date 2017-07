Rebecca L. Moses, age 75, of Beverly, passed away Wednesday morning, July 5, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 8, 4 p.m. at Tomblyn Funeral Home in Elkins with Pastor Mike House officiating. Interment will be in the Beverly Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.tomblynfunerlhome.com