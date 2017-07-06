Pocahontas County 911 and the WV State Police are searching for an elderly woman reported missing in the Durbin area. She is in her late 60s to early 70s and has Alzheimer’s and Dementia. She is wearing a white and tan shirt with dark khaki pants, wears glasses and has ear-length hair. She is approximately 5 foot 4 to 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 180 to 190 pounds. She was reported missing Thursday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. and was last seen in the vicinity of Nottingham Road off of River Road in Durbin.

If you have seen or have knowledge of the whereabouts of this woman, please call the Pocahontas County 911 Center at 304-799-4601.