Rebecca Lynn Bennett Dunbrack, 24, of Marlinton passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at CAMC – Memorial.

Born November 18, 1997, in Fairlea, she was a daughter of Randy and Emma “Cricket” Hoke Bennett.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cameron Dunbrack.

Rebecca was a homemaker and a 2016 graduate of Pocahontas County High School.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Isabella Marie May Dunbrack; two sons, Colton David Dunbrack and Christopher Kyle Dunbrack; all of Marlinton; four sisters, Loleta Sharp, of Snowshoe, Noletia Mayle Bennett, Brandy Bennett and Miranda Bennett; all of Marlinton; a brother, Randy Bennett Jr., of Marlinton; and many nieces and nephews.

The body will be cremated, and services for Rebecca will be held at a later date.

Donations of sympathy may be made to the Lantz Funeral Home to offset the cost of the funeral expense.

