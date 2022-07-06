Nancy T. Bruns, 89, a resident at Brookdale of Williamsburg, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Born July 18, 1932, she was just shy of her 90th birthday.

Nancy attended Newport News High School, Class of 1949, and earned her BA in Journalism from Rutgers University in 1953. She went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Fine Arts from George Mason University in 1996.

Throughout her life, Nancy worked as a reporter, writer and editor for such institutions as the Department of Justice, and Immigration and Naturalization, and as an aide for the United States Senate.

While in Fredericksburg, she also participated in many volunteer roles as an oral historian and historical interpreter at the Rising Sun Tavern, Mary Washington House, and the Stafford Hospital Auxiliary. Her hobbies included writing and researching her family history.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Bruns. She is survived by her daughter, Cameron Vardeman, and husband, William; grandchildren, Katie Stoddard, Will Vardeman, Hallie Whelan, Alma, Logan and Joseph Asay and Lily and Robin Bruns stepson, Bryan Bruns; stepdaughter, Mary Bruns; and nine great-grandchildren.

Services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 215 Richmond Road in Williamsburg, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Nancy’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, http://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df-id32112&32112do nation=form1