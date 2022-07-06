Kevin Allison James, age 61, of Woodrow, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his home.

He was a dryer assembler for Whirlpool.

Born April 22, 1961, in Marlinton, he as a son of the late Brady Edward and Carol Yvonne Sunders James.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Allen James.

He is survived by his brother, Brian Lee James, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio; and his companion, Elizabeth Nave.

Per Kevin’s wishes, the body was cremated.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.