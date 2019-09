Randall H. Hevener, age 64, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, died Friday, September 13, 2019.

Born December 18, 1954, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Henry and Pearle Hevener.

Funeral service was held September 19, at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home in Canal Winchester, Ohio, with Rev. Jerry Kazee Jr., officiating. Interment was in Gum Cemetery in Durbin.