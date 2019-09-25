Douglas L. “Bub” Baker, age 61, of Lewisburg, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Charleston Area Medical, Memorial Division in Charleston.

Born June 6, 1958, in Ronceverte, he was a son of Arthur L. “Art” Baker and the late Janice Jones Daddario.

Bub was of the Methodist faith. He retired from Greenbrier Valley Memorial Vault Company with 35 years of service, and was past Exalted Ruler of Elkins Lodge 1758.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Starks Baker, of Hillsboro; his father, Arthur Baker, and wife, Phyllis, of Pickaway; daughters, Steph-anie Burns, and husband, Doug, and Heather Barton, and husband, Jason; grandchildren, Chad Burns, Allie Burns and Rachel Burns; a sister, Susan Sheridan, and husband, Wes, and their children, Michael Furrow, and wife, Bridgett, and their son, Isaac, Hannah Bostic, and husband, Matt, and Tanner Sheridan; brother, Joe Haynes, and wife, Debbie, of Union, and their children, Jonathan, Joseph and Scooter; and two half-brothers, Richard Bennett and James Bennett, and wife, Linda.

Funeral service will be held September 25, 2 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastor James Hylton officiating. Entombment will be in Greenbrier Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lewisburg. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenbrier County Humane Society, 151 Holliday Lane, PO Box 926, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

