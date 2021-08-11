Randall Cutlip

Subscribe Today
    August 11, 2021

    Dr. Randall Curry Cutlip, DVM, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died at age 85, Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Ames, Iowa, leaving behind a grateful family that will miss him terribly.

    Born September 30, 1934, on the family farm near Lobelia, he was a son of the late Cameron Columbus and Ruth Jane Curry Cutlip.

    A Service of Remembrance will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro.

    Lunch at Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park following the service.

