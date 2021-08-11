Charles Rexrode

Charles Owen “Flug” Rexrode, age 88, beloved father and grandfather, peacefully passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at his home in Delaware, Ohio.

Born February 7, 1933, in Monterey, Virginia, he was a son of the late Charles and Mable Griffin Rexrode.

Charles married the love of his life, Betty Jo Wooddell, October 26, 1952. Married for 69 years, they created a loving family together with their three sons, Darrell, Terry and Tim, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, making him a very proud man.

Family meant everything to Charles. His sense of humor was one of a kind and his smile was contagious. He enjoyed spending time with family, traveling to his cabin in West Virginia and anything that involved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Charles was a 1952 graduate of Green Bank High School and a graduate of West Virginia University earning his PHD in Anthropology, B.S. Degree in Forestry and M.S. Degree in Forest Entomology. He was Honorably Discharged from the Army in 1955. He served as a Principal Entomologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Northeastern Forest Experiment Station in Delaware, Ohio, from 1963 to 1982. He was well-respected and recognized for his 21 years of dedicated service to the City of Delaware and the Delaware Shade Tree Commission as City Forrester from 1991 to 2012. He was also a member of the American Legion.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Forrest Rexrode and Gene Rexrode; and one sister, Kathy Clevenger.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife, Betty Jo Rexrode, of Dela-ware, Ohio; two sisters, Maxine Nottingham, of West Virginia, and Joyce Dill, of Virginia; three sons, Darrell (Susan) Rexrode, Terry (Susan) Rexrode and Tim Rexrode, all of Delaware, Ohio; grandchildren Stacey (Nathan) Brewer, Justin (Melissa) Rexrode, Kayleigh Rexrode, Cassidy Rexrode and Jacob Rexrode; and great-grandchildren, Jaxx DeVoe, Owen Brewer, Allison Brewer and Abigail Rexrode.

At Charles’ request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Cancer Research or Alzheimer’s Association.

