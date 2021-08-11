Legal Advertisements – August 12, 2021

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Claim Deadline: Monday, October 4, 2021.

ESTATE NUMBER 14236

ESTATE OF: GERALDINE MORRISON

EXECUTRIX: Catherine Kitchen

509 Hall Street

Charleston, WV 25302-1905

ESTATE NUMBER: 14243

ESTATE OF: JERRY A. TURNER

EXECUTOR: David Ray Turner

P. O. Box 577

Fork Union, VA 23055

ESTATE NUMBER: 14280

ESTATE OF: LESLIE KAY GOLDIZEN

EXECUTRIX: Barbara Ann Goldizen

168 Waugh Walnut Street

Marlinton, WV 24954-7007

ESTATE NUMBER 14282

ESTATE OF: GEORGE JUNIOR HIPES

ADMINISTRATRIX: Rosemary Louise Hipes

4287 Staunton Parkersburg Tpke

Durbin, WV 26264-9000

Subscribed and sworn to before me on July 30, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

First Publication Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Claim Deadline: Monday, October 11, 2021.

ESTATE NUMBER: 14284

APPOINTMENT DATE: August 5, 2021

ESTATE NAME: JOHN H. WILLIAMS

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Tracey F. Williams

104 Carriage Ct.

Locust Grove, VA 22508-5104

Subscribed and sworn to before me on August 6, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA ORDER OF PUBLICATION

Roy A. Jordan, Reta A. Jordan, Martin C. McElwee, James S. McElwee, Mary Ann McElwee Ranta, formerly known as Mary Ann McElwee Halstead, Guy Cameron McElwee, Jr., Mary Margaret King, Jane Elizabeth Braun, Stephen Reid Dolly, Donald Howard and David Dolly, PLAINTIFFS

V Case No. 21-C-19

William P. Moore, the Estate of William P. Moore, the unknown heirs of William P. Moore, Dorothy G. Moore, the Estate of Dorothy G. Moore, the unknown heirs of Dorothy G. Moore, Angela Fenwick, Deloris Lea Gibson, Carolyn Sue Watts, Anita Dawn Blankenship Cobb, Neil Craig Blankenship, Darren Scott Blankenship, Sherrie Dohl, Carrie Spiesman, Harry Joe Moore, Eric Jon Moore, Zula Agnes Jordan Carrier Beal, the Estate of Zula Agnes Carrier Beal, the unknown heirs of Zula Agnes Carrier Beal, Alfred Thomas Beal, the Estate of Alfred Thomas Beal, the unknown heirs of Alfred Thomas Beal, Minta Myers Beal, the Estate of Minta Myers Beal, the unknown heirs of Minta Myers Beal, Rita Lee Moore Quave, the Estate of Rita Lee Moore Quave and the unknown heirs of Rita Lee Moore Quave, DEFENDANTS.

It appearing from the Complaint filed in this matter that the whereabouts of certain Defendants are unknown to the Plaintiffs, and certain Defendants are non-residents of the State of West Virginia, that said Defendants shall please take notice that any answer or other pleading to the Complaint in this matter must be filed within Thirty (30) days of the first publication of this notice in The Pocahontas Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Pocahontas County, West Virginia. Further said Defendants must provide a copy of said answer or pleading to Plaintiff’s counsel, Michael C. Doss, at his address of 921 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, 24954.

Your failure to respond or otherwise answer to the complaint in this matter within the time provided may result in judgment being obtained against you.

Connie M. Carr

Clerk of the Circuit Court

of Pocahontas County, West Virginia

POCAHONTAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT NOTICE OF CIVIL SERVICE EXAMINATION

The Pocahontas County Deputy Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission will conduct Entry Level Deputy Sheriff Civil Service Testing Friday, September 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Courthouse (Jury Room, Second Floor) located at 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia.

Application Deadline for this testing session is Friday, August 27, 2021, at 4:30 p.m.

Applications may be obtained from and must be returned to:

Pocahontas County Clerk

Melissa L. Bennett

900C Tenth Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954

pocaclk@clerk.state.wv.us

304-799-4549

Applicants must be United States citizens between the ages of 18 and 45, with a high school diploma or G.E.D.

Pocahontas County Deputy Sheriffs are full-time employees and receive healthcare, state retirement, vacation and sick leave. Entry level salary is $40,000.00 with one-year probation.

Medical and physical fitness testing required and attendance at West Virginia State Police Academy.

Veteran preference points available as well as prior law enforcement training, service and/or certification.

Pocahontas County is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

NOTICE SURPLUS PROPERTY SALE

The Pocahontas County Commission will offer for sale to the highest bidder, on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 am, at the front door of the Pocahontas County Courthouse, 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, the following described surplus vehicles, and Apple iPhones:

Approximate

Vehicle VIN Mileage

2008 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WD58C381331500 119,055

2008 GMC Envoy 1GKDT13S582129187 188,759

2009 GMC Envoy 1GKDT33S392108187 160,000

2009 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WD57CX91262209 113,553

2012 Chevrolet Colorado 1GCHTDFE7C8122588 128,792

Apple iPhones Serial #

iPhone 6SPlus 16GB F2LNW8CTG5QF

iPhone 6Plus 16GB C39QD2K9GRWD

iPhone 6Plus 16GB C39PW75DG5QF

iPhone 6Plus 16GB F2NNLXK4G5QF

iPhone 8 64GB F4JWM612JC67

iPhone 8 64GB F4HWMGS7JC67

iPhone 8 64GB F4GWFDC7JC67

iPhone XR 64GB DX4CFN9VKXKN

iPhone XR 64GB DX4CFRRLKXKN

Surplus will be sold separately, in “as is” condition, and contains no warranties. Purchaser will be required to make payment in full on the day of sale and further agrees to remove said vehicle/vehicles from the county property within five (5) days from purchase and will pay all costs of removal. The vehicles may be inspected at 300 Second Avenue (former Hanover Shoe Factory) and 900 Jail Lane by contacting the Pocahontas Sheriff’s Department.

For further information, please inquire at the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office, Phone No. 304-799-4445, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Pocahontas County Commission hereby reserves the right to reject any or all bids received, and/or to continue said sale from time to time as the Commission may decide.

Walt Helmick, President

Pocahontas County Commission

NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER FOR SALE MONONGAHELA NATIONAL FOREST

The Crooked Fork Salvage Reoffer Sale is located within Pocahontas County, 10 miles North of Marlinton, West Virginia, in the headwaters of the Elk River.

The Forest Service will receive sealed bids by mail or courier service only. Bid results will be publicly posted on the Monongahela National Forest Timber website as soon as practicable after bid opening. Mail bids to:

Forest Supervisor’s Office,

200 Sycamore Street

Elkins, WV 26241

ATTN: Crooked Fork Salvage Reoffer Timber Sale.

Bids shall be postmarked and received before 2:00 PM local time on Friday, August 27, 2021.

There is an estimated volume of 301 CCF of Basswood sawtimber; 685 CCF of Black Cherry sawtimber; 779 CCF of Maple(RM, SM) sawtimber; 56 CCF of Hardwood – Other(BI,BE, RS) sawtimber; and 81 CCF of Red and Black Oak sawtimber marked or otherwise designated for cutting.

The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale and submission of bids is available to the public from the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District, and may be found on the Monongahela National Forest website at: https:/www.fs.usda.gov/mnf

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

