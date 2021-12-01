Bevin Saul, Physical Therapist\r\n\r\nThroughout 2021, healthcare providers have seen a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Providers are dealing with more people who are suffering from what is called \u201cLong COVID\u201d or Post COVID-19 syndrome. As we continue to learn more about the virus\u2019 impact on the body, we are also becoming more aware of how rehabilitative services like Phys- ical Therapy, Occupational Therapy or Speech Therapy may help in recovery. \r\n\r\nSome of the common symptoms of \u201cLong COVID\u201d include fatigue or difficulty completing basic daily routines; difficulty getting back to regular exercise routines; shortness of breath; chest pain; inability to return to work; changes in balance or frequent dizziness; new joint pains or muscle weaknesses from inactivity or extended periods of time in bed; and more long-term symptoms like difficulty with thinking and concentration (i.e. \u201cbrain fog\u201d), depression, muscle pain, head- aches, intermittent fever or heart palpitations.\r\n\r\nMany may not think of PT, OT and SLP services as part of the treatment plan for Long COVID, but Physical Therapy can help improve muscular strength and endurance, diaphragmatic breathing, gait and balance. Occupational Therapy can help with strengthening, endurance, energy conservation, training on how to care for yourself and your home with your new limitations, and improving brain fog with thought process strategies. Speech Therapy can also help with swallowing and speech difficulties, especially if patients were hospitalized for an extended time or were on ventilators. \r\n\r\nOur Rehabilitation Team at PMH and our outpatient clinic in Cass are available to help improve and restore the quality of life you and your loved ones deserve. \r\n\r\nPlease call us at 304-799-1015 for more information.
