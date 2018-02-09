Priscilla Ann Ruckman Sheets, age 89, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2018, at Springfield Center in Lindside, due to complications from pneumonia.

Born March 1, 1928, at Hillsboro, she was the oldest child of the late Dennie Samuel and Christine Mayse Ruckman. Named after an early settler of the Hillsboro area, Priscilla wasn’t fond of her given name and preferred her nickname, “Prissy,” given to her by two young neighbors, Nancy Jane Lafferty and Diane Slater, who couldn’t pronounce Priscilla. Her nieces and nephews knew her as Aunt Pat.

Priscilla married Berthol W. “Bert” Sheets, of Green Bank, January 8, 1958. They were married for 38 years and enjoyed traveling throughout West Virginia and Virginia attending auctions and searching for antiques. They also shared a tradition of taking long drives for Sunday supper in Bert’s Oldsmobile.

She began working when she was a young girl, helping her mother at the Hillsboro Telephone switchboard. Rumor has it her mother listened in on phone calls. Priscilla continued to work throughout her life, even when she and Bert moved to Michigan.

The couple later returned to Hillsboro, where Priscilla began working as a postal clerk. She became Postmaster of the Hillsboro Post Office September 17, 1983, and served as Postmaster until her retirement August 26, 1999. She thoroughly enjoyed the postal service. She relished the responsibilities that came with the job, and particularly appreciated the opportunity to serve her friends and community in the greater Hillsboro area.

A long-time member of the Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, Priscilla faithfully attended Sunday School for Bible Study every week and participated in community events. She enjoyed seeing friends each Sunday, and might, with her characteristic dry humor, tease them about some event from long ago in their shared history.

Priscilla participated in many activities at the Hillsboro Senior Center and attended numerous Hillsboro High School reunions. She particularly enjoyed her trips to Lewisburg, where she loved to eat lunch at Food & Friends. After lunch, the staff would send her home with an extra stack of garlic bread. Anyone who knew Priscilla would know of her endearing pickiness in regard to food, but she loved to tell everyone about Food & Friends’ garlic bread.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Berthol W. Sheets December 26, 1996; and a brother, Stuart Allan “Tonny” Ruckman.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews from around the country; and her cousins, Eloise Player and Jane and George Motto.

The family would like to thank her many friends in the Hillsboro area and elsewhere who provided Priscilla with care, comfort, companionship and transportation, particularly Nancy Lafferty, Diane Slater, Mary Clutter, Wanda Wymer, Daniel Hollandsworth, Mary Murray, Bruce McCoy, Delsie Sweringen, Dr. Constance L. Anderson and the caregivers of Springfield Center in Lindside.

A memorial service will be held at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro this spring. A date is yet to be determined. Specific details can be obtained by contacting Oak Grove Presbyterian Church.

