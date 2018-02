Phyllis Plyer-Patterson, age 71, passed away Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at her home.

Family will receive friends Friday, February 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel, 287 Arden Nollville Road, Inwood.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.

See full obituary in next week’s paper.