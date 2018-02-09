Dorothy Mae Strehlen, age 87, of Cass, passed away Friday, February 2, 2018, in Cary, North Carolina, due to complications from a stroke.

Born May 6, 1930, in Cass, she was a daughter of the late Roger and Elva Dickenson.

Dorothy retired from Cass Scenic Railroad State Park where she proudly worked as head of housekeeping for many years. Later, she enjoyed tending to her flowers and visiting her grandchildren across the country. She was a strong-willed and loving sister, mother, grandmother and friend. Her favorite pastimes were quilting, playing bingo and luncheons with the Senior Citizens of Green Bank.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Strehlen, Sr.; a daughter, Elva Jane Roth; brothers, Norman L. Dickenson and Henry C. Dickenson; and sisters, Eloise H. Harger and Ginger R. Monk.

She is survived by her brothers, Eugene H. Dickenson, James K. Dickenson, William E. Dickenson and Larry A. Dickenson; sisters, Linda A. Elliott and Pauline S. Monk; a son, Joseph M. Strehlen, Jr., and wife, Judy M., of Irwin, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Jennifer S. Exum, and husband, Daniel B., of Cary, North Carolina; grandchildren, Zachery B. Roth, and wife, Jamie, Brooke I. Roth, Shelby J. Exum, Colin E. Exum and Sara M. Strehlen; and great-grandchild, Zoey I. Golladay.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 10, 11 a.m. at Liberty Presbyterian Church in Green Bank with Rev. David Rittenhouse officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dorothy’s favorite charity, Green Bank Senior Citizens, 4498 Potomac Highlands Trail, Green Bank, WV 24944.