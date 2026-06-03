A logging crew with horses working for the Gibson Lumber Company near Stony Creek, north of Marlinton, West Virginia. The log trucks you see parked on the track were pulled by horses to the timber site. They were then loaded with logs and rolled back to the mill. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection, Courtesy of the late Clawson Beverage; ID: PHS002332)

Photographs in the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library may be found at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.