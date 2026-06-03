ADMINISTRATION TO

CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commission.

First Publication Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, August 3, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14896

ESTATE OF:

GENERAL F. TRIPLETT

EXECUTOR:

James Franklin Triplett

463 Sunnyside Lane

Hillsboro, WV 24946

Subscribed and sworn to before me on May 29, 2026

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

6/4/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINA

Civil Action No. 26-D-17

ASHLEY DEFIBAUGH, Petitioner

vs.

PAUL DEFIBAUGH, Respondent

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS FOR ALLOCATION OF CUSTODIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND/OR SUPPORT

To the Above-Named Respondent: PAUL DEFIBAUGH

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of PAUL DEFIBAUGH is unknown.

The Court orders the parties to appear on the 28th day of July 2026 at 11:30 a.m. at the location of Family Court, 818 10th Avenue, Marlinton WV, where a hearing will be held on the Petition for Allocation of Custodial Responsibility, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court May 22, 2026.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

5/28/2c

NOTICE

The 2026 Consumer Confidence Report for the Town of Marlinton, covering the 2025 calendar year, will not be mailed out.

You may view the CCR on the Town of Marlinton website under the CCR tab at http://townofmarlintonwv.com/consumer-confidence-report/

If you would like a printed copy, you may stop by in person at the Marlinton Town Office or the Marlinton Water Plant. To receive a copy by mail please contact the Marlinton Town Office at 304-799-4315.

Sam Dunn

Chief Water/ Wastewater

Town of Marlinton

5/28/2c