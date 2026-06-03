John Valentine
Age, 69
Conflict – Iraqi Freedom
Entered Service – United States Navy – 4 May 1976 – Active Duty; Florida Army National Guard – July 1981
Initial Training – Great Lakes Naval Training Command, Il.
Primary Occupation – USN Storekeeper – Finance Unit USANG; Signal Battalion (Multi- Channel OPS)
Follow on Training – Supply – (SK “A” School) – Meridia, MS.
Assignment(s) – USS JFK (CV-67), Norfolk, VA; 153rd Finance Unit, St. Augustine, FL.; 146th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Jacksonville, FL.
Discharge Rank – SSG – (E-6)
Discharge Date – Active Duty – 17 July 1981 – ARNG – OCT 2015
Honor Corps Member Since – 2026
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