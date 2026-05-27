Jack O’Dell Moore, 93, of Corona, California, formerly of Stony Bottom, passed away Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Born and raised on a farm in Stony Bottom, in the Appalachian Mountains, he grew up where long days of hard work shaped a life of strength, character and faith. Family values, faith and respect for the land were part of his everyday life.

He met and married the love of his life, Mary Dare Doyle, in Stony Bottom.

Jack was a veteran of the Air Force and lived in Mississippi and Ohio, eventually moving his family to California, where he resided until his death. In addition to being an avid hiker and runner, he was a published author. Among his published books were “Go Get Eva” and “Shocking Revelation in Pocahontas County.”

“Go Get Eva” is a historical account of Eva May Moore (formerly Meeks) and her life in the rural mountain area. He loved telling stories of life and adventures of growing up in a small, close, rural community.

He was the father of five children; he had seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

West Virginia always held a special place in his heart, and he never forgot his small-town roots or the people who helped shape his life. Though several months have passed since his death, his family remembers him with love and wanted to share this remembrance with the hometown community that meant so much to him.