Thursday, May 16, 1901

A man remarked the other day that if he had a spite against a man, he would wish him a sawmill. If he hated him, he would wish him two, and if he had a deadly hate against him he would wish him three sawmills. We say that three sawmills is not as bad as one printing office to ruin a man.

– – –

Henry Moore, while planting corn in an old field on Stony Creek, found a Spanish silver coin about the size of a quarter. It bears the name of Charles III and is dated 1768. It is remarkably well preserved and instead of the usual milling on the edge there is a wreath. It was found near the site of one of the pioneer cabins.

– – –

Since the excitement attending the building of the railroad has prevailed in this county, it seems to us that the farmers are giving less attention to their farms and have gone into the real-estate and timber business. They are not so busily engaged in making two blades of grass grow where one grew before. They cannot hire hands to do the routine work of the farm much less go into extensive improvements.

For years, we wiseacres have predicted that a railroad would destroy our magnificent home market for farm products. That we would have to compete with the North, South, East, West, Europe, Irope and Stirup. That we would know what low prices were in the way of feed, grain and farm products generally.

Acting on this verdict we started in to winter two cows last fall for the price of one intending to draw from foreign countries for their sustenance if necessary. Hay went up to $21 the short ton and ground feed accordingly and those cows cost more to keep than the rest of the family. A careful estimate showed that what milk we got cost $1.00 a quart.

Now, has not our experience this past winter shown us that we can still sell our farm products at a good price? Straw is selling at 60 cents the hundred right now. Where is the fine market that was going to be ruined?

We ought to pay more attention to our farms. Keep your timber for a rainy day. Those of our old line people who have sold have generally regretted it. They find that they have traded their land for wealth, which takes wings and flies away.

BUFFALO BILL’S SHOW

Some attention is being directed to Col. W. F. Cody, better known as “Buffalo Bill,” partly because his show is on the road and partly because it is recognized by all that should anything happen to Major McKinley so that Col. Roosevelt should become President, Col. Cody would be offered the position of Secretary of State and exert as much influence in national affairs as Col. Mark Hanna is now supposed to wield over the administration…

DOES ADVERTISING PAY?

Mr. Golden, of the Golden Store, is an advertiser who has proved and is demonstrating every day that advertising pays and by persisting in intelligent advertising he has built up an excellent business in this county. Through the courtesy of Mr. Golden, we publish below his reasons for advertising.

“I advertise in the newspapers because I am not ashamed of my goods and my work and to let people know what I have.

“Because I cater to the intelligent class and they read the papers and I believe in increasing my business

“Because I can talk to more people through the newspaper at a greater distance in less time and at a more reasonable rate than in any other way. Because my newspaper advertisements have brought me greater returns for the least expenditure of any advertising I can do.”

PREFERRED LOCALS

There seems to be such a hankering after locals that we decided not to allow ourselves to be handicapped in our efforts to compile the gossip of this neighborhood but will print items of interest as they occur.

B.K. Ogle has opened a fine speakeasy in Pig Tail Alley. He serves mixed drinks for a consideration.

Hon. Batcheder Higgs got on a terrible tear last week and used 18 bottles of Bromo Seltzer in getting back in status quo.

Mr. and Mrs. Deodrick Emerson had a matrimonial tiff last Tuesday and Mrs. Emerson hit her husband over the head with a dishpan. Mr. Emerson’s head went through the bottom, badly lacerating his face. They were compelled to send around to the tin shop to get a man to cut the collar off. We are glad to say that the worthy couple is fully reconciled and have agreed to forgive and forget.

Grover Harrington is suing his wife for a divorce. We had always thought the shoe was on the other foot.