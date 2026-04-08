Studio portrait of newlyweds Sam and Dare Shrader Ray. Dare was the daughter of Oscar B. Sharp and Ella Susan Shrader Sharp of Dilley’s Mill, Huntersville, West Virginia. (Gladys Sharp Collection, Courtesy of Sheila Lipscomb; ID: PHP002139)

Photographs in the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library may be found at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.