Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

At Monday night’s Marlinton Town Council meeting, council approved the bid from Five-Star Roofing to replace the roof on the municipal building.

The roof over the municipal auditorium has leaked for the past several months – causing ceiling tiles to fall. Trash cans have been used to catch the water and debris.

The bid includes a flexible rubber roof and a 20-year warranty for a total of $30,000. Mayor Sam Felton said he was surprised, expecting the project to cost more, but is pleased the company will be able to start work in the next few weeks.

At the beginning of the meeting, Felton swore in newly appointed councilmember Chris Curry, who was selected to fill the seat vacated by Tina Barkley when she moved into the recorder’s position.

Local business owner Anne Walker addressed council with an update on her application for a grant to create an edible landscape in Marlinton. Walker said she will know in May if she received the grant.

Operating as if it has been approved, Walker said she is working on her plan to plant fruit trees and bushes around town. She plans to have 15 each of apple, peach and pear trees, 10 blueberry bushes and raised beds for strawberries and cherry tomatoes.

The purpose of the edible landscape is to provide free and fresh produce for locals and visitors and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Walker added that she is also applying for a Cal Price Enrichment Grant to provide educational courses such as fruit tree pruning and canning.

Council also discussed and approved the following:

• Second reading of the amendment to the class structure for business garbage fees in the Refuse and Garbage Ordinance.

• To use the PEIA Plan C Option 2 insurance coverage for employees.

Marlinton Town Council meets the first Monday of each month, excluding holidays, at 7 p.m., in the municipal building auditorium. The public is welcome to attend in person or online through a Zoom link.