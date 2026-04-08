Tim Walker

AMR Reporter

At the April 7 Pocahontas County Commission meeting, the commissioners reviewed four résumés they received from individuals interested in being appointed to fill the Solid Waste Authority board seat left vacant by the resignation of Ed Riley.

At its last meeting, the commission voted to post a notice in the media advising individuals interested in the appointment to send letters, listing their qualifications, to the County Clerk’s office by Friday, April 3. The four who responded were: Angela Fisher, Nancy Harris, John Leyzorek and Darrell Roach.

After reviewing the letters, the commission decided to base their decision on related experience and unanimously passed a motion to appoint Darrell Roach to the vacant seat.

He was selected because of his 22 years of experience working for the Prince William County, Virginia Water and Sewer Department. Commission President John Rebinski encouraged the other three individuals to contact the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) about possibly being their choice to fill the remaining vacant seat on the SWA.

Also at the meeting, Janet McNeel addressed the commission during their public input period, expressing concern as to whether the SWA members take an oath of office, and about the lack of ambulance service being based in Hillsboro since the Hillsboro VFD closed its ambulance service.

Regarding the SWA’s oath of office, it was explained to her that, while they are not sure if it is required of SWA members, the commission does have their appointees take an oath of office, but they don’t know if other appointing state agencies have their appointees take oaths, but they will have the their attorney look into it. Regarding Ambulance Service, Rebinski explained that the County Ambulance Service provides evening service to the southern end of the county Monday through Sunday, and is based in Marlinton, while the Marlinton VFD provides daytime service, with the PMH ambulance also responding when available.

Savanah Lambert sent a letter to the commission in which she also questioned if SWA members take an oath of office.

Steve Snyder, a Field Representative for West Virginia Secretary of State Kris Warner, introduced himself to the commission. He said he represents 13 counties, including Pocahontas, and lives in Rainelle. He offered the support of the Secretary of State’s office to assist Pocahontas County with any needs they may have.

The commission agreed to enter into a cost share agreement with the Town of Marlinton in the amount of $15,000. This is about half the cost needed to replace the dilapidated gazebo and landscaping on the county-owned park in downtown Marlinton.

At Sheriff McCoy’s request, they approved the hiring of Travis Michael Cook to be a full-time

Corrections/Security employee.

In addition, the commissioners approved:

• to move forward with the asbestos abatement in the Tannery Office building in Frank, even though it may require that windows be removed and not replaced. They did this since the building, along with others at the tannery site, will hopefully be demolished when their $250,000 demolition grant is approved.

• to pay PMH HVAC Project Resolution #14 in the amount of $1,882.13, which is the final administrative bill from Region 4, and also the final bill for the now completed project. They also approved the final project report.

• to pay the PMH Wastewater Treatment Plant Project’s Resolution #2 in the amount of $17,306.75 for engineering invoices, tree removal, and Department of Health permits.

• the annual agreement with Securitech for the fire alarm inspection for the courthouse complex.

• authorized Animal Control to obtain estimates to replace three doors there.

• placing a personnel issue on the next meeting agenda concerning complaints of county employees making inappropriate responses.

The sheriff received these complaints, which do not involve any of his employees, and passed them on to the commission.