ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, March 16, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14815

ESTATE OF: LARRY VOND SHAHAN

ADMINISTRATRIX: Lenora J. Shahan

4864 Potomac Highland Trail

Green Bank, WV 24944-8506

Subscribed and sworn to before me ono Januay 8, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

1/15/2c

NOTICE

BOARD OF REVIEW AND EQUALIZATION HEARINGS

The County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in its capacity as the Board of Review and Equalization will convene on the following dates and times for the purpose of reviewing and equalizing assessments made by the Assessor.

Friday, January 30, 2026 10:00 a.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 10:00 a.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse

Monday, February 9, 2026 10:00 a.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse

Friday, February 13, 2026 10:00 a.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse-Marlinton

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 5:45 p.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse

The Commission requests that appointments be made prior to these dates.

To schedule an appointment, please contact County Clerk Melissa L. Bennett at 304-799-4549 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pocahontas County Commission

1/15/2c