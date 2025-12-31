A lone carload of lumber rests at Burruss Lumber Company December 20, 1978. William P. McNeel took this photograph of the last loaded car of lumber to be shipped from Marlinton, West Virginia, on the Greenbrier Division of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad. The lumber was loaded onto Trailer Train bulkhead flatcar No. 80522, picked up at the mill at Stillwell December 20 and taken to Hinton on the 21st. The very last train would pass through Marlinton one week later, on December 28, 1978. (Information from McNeel’s book, “The Durbin Route” – Photo Courtesy of Pocahontas County Historical Society; ID: PHS002870)

