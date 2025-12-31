ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, March 2, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14841

ESTATE OF: BEATRICE CHANCIO

ADMINISTRATRIX: Angel L. Gilliland

129 E. Wheeling Street

Lancaster, OH 43130-3706

ESTATE NUMBER: 14849

ESTATE OF: GEAROLD R. CASSELL

EXECUTRIX: Margaret Ann Cassell

4232 Back Mountain Road

Cass, WV 24927-9029

ESTATE NUMBER: 14850

ESTATE OF: MARY FRANCES VAUGHAN

CO-EXECUTOR: William Lake Vaughan

109 Droop Mountain Road

Hillsboro, WV 24946-8632

CO-EXECUTOR: Edward W. Vaughan

199 Julia Road

Renick WV 24966-7091

CO-EXECUTOR: Alan Smith Vaughan Sr.

2489-A3 Martinsburg Pike

Stephenson, VA 22656-1790

Subscribed and sworn to before me on December 23, 2025.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026

ESTATE NAME: DANIEL EUGENE KNOTT

5522 Windsor Mill Road

Gwynn Oak, MD 21207-5928

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:

Diane Heidermann

7474 Catterick Court

Windsor Mill, MD 21244-5600

Subscribed and sworn to before me on December 23, 2025.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COMMISSIONER’S SALE

OF REAL ESTATE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Michael C. Doss, Special Commissioner, pursuant to the terms of that certain Order of the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, entered on the 12th day of December, 2025, in that certain civil action styled, “Byron Geiger vs. Donna K. Mullenax, Dustin Michael McCray, William “Wayne” Gilley, Jackie L. Gilley, Tammie L. Gilley, Diane Market, Gary Market, John Gardner, William Gardner, Susan Ray, Hubert “Hugh” Geiger, II, Marilou Gieger, Marie Powers, fka Marie Geiger, Carolyn Robinson, Karen Lynn Olds, fka Karen Lyn Kohlmann, Robin Kolhman Lee, fka Robin Ann Lee, Cynthia “Cindy Kolhmann Rupert, John Hammond, aka Rusty Hammond, Linda Hammond Gillet, James Doug Hammond, Kristen Lyn Moran Gorrell, Scott Owen Moran, Judith Ann Moran Ruddy, Darcy Travis Moran Garay and John Hayes, Civil Action No. 23-C-27(V)”, will offer for sale and sell at public auction to the highest responsible bidder on the 30th day of January, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., at the front steps of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, the premises, conveyed thereby, being and consisting of the following:

All of that certain lot, tract or parcel of real estate all being situate on Unicorn Ridge, in the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and is more particularly described as follows:

That certain tract or parcel of real estate containing Three Hundred Eight (308) Acres, more or less, subject to an out conveyance of 3 1/3 acres, as described in that certain Deed of Conveyance from L.G. Geiger, et. als., unto John Quinn Geiger and Velma H. Geiger, said Deed bearing date the 2nd day of September, 1966, and is of record in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office in Deed Book 115, at Page 396, and further identified on the Land Book for the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, as Tax Map 26, Parcel 5.

The above-described real estate shall be sold subject to any restrictions, covenants, conditions, matters of record and encumbrances against the same. The title shall be conveyed by the Trustee, with covenants of special warranty. The 2026 real estate taxes shall be the responsibility of the purchaser and all taxes thereafter, due and assessed against the said property shall be the responsibility of the purchaser.

TERMS OF SALE: Ten Percent (10%) of the highest bid shall be deposited with the Special Commissioner immediately at the conclusion of the auction, which will be applied to the amounts due from purchaser at closing. The deposit is non-refundable unless the Special Commissioner for some reason beyond their control cannot deliver special warranty of title or if the Court does not approve the bid.

CONDITION OF SALE: Said property shall be sold to the highest responsible bidder subject to the approval of the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

CLOSING: Closing shall take place within fifteen (15) days after the Court’s approval of said bid.

Given unto my hand on this the 15th day December, 2025. /s/ Michael C. Doss

Michael C. Doss, Special Commissioner

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2023-C-000088-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTK LLC

To: CAROLYN IRVINE, ELMER TINCHER JR, ELMER TINCHER, JR, CAROLYN IRVINE, ELMER TINCHER JR, DALE TINCHER, DALE TINCHER, ELMER TINCHER JR, ELMER TINCHER JR, ELMER TINCHER JR, CROLYN IRVINE, CAROLYN IRVINE, ELMER TINCHER JR, DALE TINCHER, ELMER TINCHER, JR, CAROLYN IRVINE, DALE TINCHER, ELMER TINCHER JR, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATE RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: LITTLE LEVELS MAP 21 PARCE l0018 0000 0000

You will take notice that WVTK LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2023-C-00088, located LITTLE LEVELS DISTRICT, NR BUCKEYE, 1.1 AC (C) FEE, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of TINCHER DALE & STEVE (LIFE) IRVINE, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on July 3, 2024. WVTK LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after March 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before February 28, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2022 -15401. $ 292.36

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2023-15465 $ 353.36

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 208.95

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 878.86

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 278.68

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 2,012.21

You may redeem at any time before February 28, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand December 17, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

