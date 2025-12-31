Thursday, January 1, 1976

The ice in the Greenbrier and Knapps Creek went out Friday, December 26.

SNOWSHOE

Snowshoe opened to skiing Saturday. The beginner’s slope was opened first, followed by Gandy Dancer on Sunday. There were about 200 on the slopes Saturday, 270 on Sunday and 300 Monday.

The high timber was beautiful on the weekend, frozen white and topped with snow.

About 55 workers have been employed full-time, plus some part-time workers and some contractors.

There are lodging facilities for about 200 skiers at Snowshoe.

WEDDINGS

Mrs. Richard F. Currence announces the marriage of her daughter, Sara Alice Currence, to Mr. Richard Gardner Emery on December 29, 1975.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Dice M. Rimel, of Buckeye, wish to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their youngest daughter. Hope McClintic, to Keith D. Hamrick, son of Mrs. Eva Mae Hamrick, of Huttonsville, and the late Lester Hamrick.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Basil Gum, of Cass, their fifth daughter, and sixth child, Makala Louise.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Montgomery, of Glenville, a son, Mark Dwight. The mother is the former Jeanie Waybright.

DEATHS

Joy G. Malcomb Anderson, 51, of Marlinton; a daughter of Claude G. Malcomb and the late Jewell Alma Cleek Malcomb. She was an assistant cashier at the Bank of Marlinton where she was employed for the past 18 years, and a member of Marlinton Presbyterian Church. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home with interment in Mountain View Cemetery.

– – –

Glen P. Pyles, 71, of Huntersville, son of the late Joseph and Virginia Church Pyles. He was a retired school bus driver and member of Beaver Creek Methodist Church. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Beaver Creek Cemetery.

– – –

Wilbur Shinaberry, 74, of Campbelltown, a retired mechanic and son of the late Andy and Sarah Townsend Shinaberry. Service from the Campbelltown Methodist Church with burial in the Shinaberry Cemetery at Clover Lick.

– – –

Mrs. Beulah Jean Beard, 72, of Marlinton; born at Buckeye, a daughter of the late Knotty and Mary Kellison Welford. Funeral service from the VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in the Ruckman Cemetery.

– – –

Harry Matheny, 82, of Durbin, a retired C&O Railroad employee. Graveside service at Arbovale Cemetery.