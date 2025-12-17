ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Claim Deadline: Monday, February 16, 2026

ESTATE OF:

RICHARD KEITH BEVERAGE

ADMINISTRATOR CTA:

Richard Daniel Beverage

1943 Beverage Road

Cass, WV 24927-9070

ESTATE OF:

FREDDY SMALL

ADMINISTRATOR:

Martin Sharp, Jr.

157 Dogtown Branch Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-1156

ESTATE OF:

GEORGE BENJAMIN SCHOOLER

ADMINISTRATRIX:

Mary D. Schooler

P. O. Box 3

Blue Grass, VA 24413-0003

Subscribed and sworn to before me on December 12, 2025

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

12/18//2c

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COMMISSIONER’S SALE

OF REAL ESTATE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Michael C. Doss, Special Commissioner, pursuant to the terms of that certain Order of the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, entered on the 12th day of December, 2025, in that certain civil action styled, “Byron Geiger vs. Donna K. Mullenax, Dustin Michael McCray, William “Wayne” Gilley, Jackie L. Gilley, Tammie L. Gilley, Diane Market, Gary Market, John Gardner, William Gardner, Susan Ray, Hubert “Hugh” Geiger, II, Marilou Gieger, Marie Powers, fka Marie Geiger, Carolyn Robinson, Karen Lynn Olds, fka Karen Lyn Kohlmann, Robin Kolhman Lee, fka Robin Ann Lee, Cynthia “Cindy Kolhmann Rupert, John Hammond, aka Rusty Hammond, Linda Hammond Gillet, James Doug Hammond, Kristen Lyn Moran Gorrell, Scott Owen Moran, Judith Ann Moran Ruddy, Darcy Travis Moran Garay and John Hayes, Civil Action No. 23-C-27(V)”, will offer for sale and sell at public auction to the highest responsible bidder on the 30th day of January, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., at the front steps of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, the premises, conveyed thereby, being and consisting of the following:

All of that certain lot, tract or parcel of real estate all being situate on Unicorn Ridge, in the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and is more particularly described as follows:

That certain tract or parcel of real estate containing Three Hundred Eight (308) Acres, more or less, subject to an out conveyance of 3 1/3 acres, as described in that certain Deed of Conveyance from L.G. Geiger, et. als., unto John Quinn Geiger and Velma H. Geiger, said Deed bearing date the 2nd day of September, 1966, and is of record in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office in Deed Book 115, at Page 396, and further identified on the Land Book for the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, as Tax Map 26, Parcel 5.

The above-described real estate shall be sold subject to any restrictions, covenants, conditions, matters of record and encumbrances against the same. The title shall be conveyed by the Trustee, with covenants of special warranty. The 2026 real estate taxes shall be the responsibility of the purchaser and all taxes thereafter, due and assessed against the said property shall be the responsibility of the purchaser.

TERMS OF SALE: Ten Percent (10%) of the highest bid shall be deposited with the Special Commissioner immediately at the conclusion of the auction, which will be applied to the amounts due from purchaser at closing. The deposit is non-refundable unless the Special Commissioner for some reason beyond their control cannot deliver special warranty of title or if the Court does not approve the bid.

CONDITION OF SALE: Said property shall be sold to the highest responsible bidder subject to the approval of the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

CLOSING: Closing shall take place within fifteen (15) days after the Court’s approval of said bid.

Given unto my hand on this the 15th day December, 2025. /s/ Michael C. Doss

Michael C. Doss, Special Commissioner

12/18/3c