Lloyd E. Kisner, Sr. heading out on a deer hunt in Frank, W.Va. Mr. Kisner worked at the Durbin Tannery for 50 years and was a superintendent at one time. (The Kisner Collection, Courtesy of the Kisner Family; ID: PHP004948)

