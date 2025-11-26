Tim Walker

AMR Reporter

At the November 5 Special Meeting, the Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority board discussed working with Jacob Meck’s Allegheny Disposal Company to use the transfer station Meck intends to build in the Green Bank area. They agreed to hold a special meeting on November 13 where SWA, Jacob Meck and Pocahontas County Commission President John Rebinski could discuss the matter further.

In other business, they approved a quote to purchase eight solid waste dumpsters which are needed to replace broken or worn-out ones. The total cost being $10,740, including shipping. They also handled routine items.

At the November 13 SWA Special Meeting, all three county commissioners, Ja-cob Meck, Marlinton Mayor Sam Felton and others were in attendance. Mark Holstine, Chairman of the WV Solid Waste Management Board, attended remotely.

SWA Chairman Dave Henderson began by stating “we are going to continue to service our customers,” explaining that is what Meck always tells the SWA. Henderson also said the next step is for Meck to obtain all the permits he needs from the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC). He said that since Meck has decided to build his own transfer station, the option of the SWA building a second one is economically off the table, so the SWA will need to bring their green box trash to Meck’s Transfer Station.

SWA Office Administrator Mary Clendenen said Meck has already advertised his proposed Siting Plan to build his transfer station in Green Bank. Meck added his next step after approval of his siting plan, if he will accept county trash there, is for him to apply for and receive a “Certificate of Need” from the PSC. He also needs to have the SWA approve his siting plan application, or he cannot move forward with accepting SWA trash.

Holstine agreed that Meck would not need a Certificate of Need if he is only handling trash from his company’s customers at his transfer station and not the public’s trash from the SWA.

Meck explained that if he will be hauling just his own customer’s trash, he could cut corners and utilize old, used and/or second-hand equipment and materials which would lower the cost to build his transfer station. However, if it is a public-use transfer facility, the PSC will set his tipping fees, and his building and equipment must be top-notch, thus increasing the expense.

Clendenen said that after their landfill closes in October 2026, the SWA will need to raise its green box fee to $300 annually for every address in the county unless the county commission supports them by contributing $300,000 a year. Such a contribution would be the only way to keep the green box fees lower.

Meck said he charges his residential customers $320 a year and is concerned people might switch to his service if the green box fee goes to $300. He said he does not want to expand his customer base. All parties are worried that if the green box fee is too high, trash will be dumped over the hill and litter will become an eyesore. Everyone agreed that green box sites will need improved monitoring to ensure everyone who takes trash there are paying customers.

Henderson and Meck said time is running short to get all the permits needed to continue seamless trash disposal after the landfill is closed. Meck is concerned they may run out of time.

Holstine said that the current tipping fee in Tucker County is $53.30 and is likely to stay at that rate for several years, so Meck and the SWA can use that figure to calculate costs if they need to send trash from the transfer station there.

Rebinski summed up the meeting saying Meck is willing to allow the SWA to haul trash to his transfer station if he gets the required permits and he is willing to start the permit processes needed for that as soon as possible, but he can’t move forward until the SWA approves his Siting Plan application. That plan must go through a 30-day public comment period followed by a public hearing, probably in January or February. It will then need state approval as would a Certificate of Need application.

It appears everyone is willing to at least start those processes.

There were no motions or votes by the SWA members about any of this at this meeting.

The next SWA meeting will be on December 3.