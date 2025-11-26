That once-in-a-lifetime experience for Douglas H. Bernier took place Monday, November 17, 2025, in his home, surrounded by loving friends.

Doug was born August 18, 1950, in Rochester, New Hampshire, the fifth child of the late Irene Hubert Bernier and Joseph Bernier.

He earned his living as a merchant seaman, working on ocean-going tugboats, drilling ships, oilfield supply vessels and tankers, an occupation that provided him with extensive travel opportunities.

Doug moved to Pocahontas County, in 1980, and took early retirement from Texaco Marine Services, Inc., in 1996. In 2005, he and several others were involved in the beginnings of the Pocahontas County Farmers Market, and he was a grower/vendor there for a solid 10 seasons.

Although not a Christian, he was a man of faith: faith that if he placed seeds in soil, they would produce something edible, beautiful or both. In late winter or early spring, you could find him in his little greenhouse, tending to hundreds of seedlings which he loved to share with a great number of friends and neighbors. He was an avid gardener and soil-builder and spent many long summer hours caring for his vegetables and flowers.

In the mid 1990s, after completely rebuilding a large old cider press for his neighbor, Doug became interested in cider making and began a locally renowned tradition of annual cider-making parties. He also rebuilt four more presses and began work on a sixth.

Doug also enjoyed woodworking and built quite a lot of furniture and other wooden objects, many of which remain in the county. He loved picking berries and fruit and was a dedicated ailurophile.

For many years, he was involved with the Pocahontas County Opera House, as a Foundation Board member, volunteer and contributor.

His health began to decline precipitously in early 2025, and he made the decision to hold his own Celebration of Life while he was still among us. It took place at the Opera House May 4 of this year. A hundred or so family members, neighbors and friends attended the joyous gathering, where there was a lot of food, music and remembrances.

Doug is survived by his sisters, Trish Remmers, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Constance Tobin, of Tucson, Arizona, Paige Nangle, of Florence, Massachusetts, and Rachel Wessels, of Mansfield, Pennsylvania; his ex-wife, Michelle Hertzberg, of Phoenix, Arizona; six nieces; and four nephews.

By his request, his body was donated to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, for medical research.

Donations in his honor may be made to the Pocahontas County Opera House Foundation or to Pocahontas County Free Libraries.

“Better than any argument is to rise at dawn and pick dew-wet red berries in a cup” ~ Wendell Berry

Obituary for Douglas H. Bernier, D’d 17 Nov 2025, written by him, provided by John Leyzorek, executor.