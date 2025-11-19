Children and women are gathered on the porch of the C&O Section House in Durbin, W.Va. for little Ethel Livesay’s birthday party. Standing left to right: Eula Sizemore, Lucretia White, Ethel Livesay (the birthday girl), Wanda Sizemore, Houston White, Robert Eades, Mrs. Alex Hardbarger (wife of the section foreman), Gladys Sizemore, Mrs. Frank Wilson and Ronald, Ernestine Hall, Ina Bird, Mrs. C. K. Livesay, Mrs. Chris Beard and Wilma, J. E. Hall, Jr., Dolly Payne Hiner, Marie Kisner, Delma Watts, Margaret Wilson, Harry Livesay. On the steps, left to right: Clinton Wilson, Irma Kisner, Unknown, Virginia Hiner. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection, courtesy of Ernestine Hall Keller; ID: PHS002359)

