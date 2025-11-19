Clara Mabel Boggs Wilson, 100, passed away in her sleep Friday, November 7, 2025, in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

A full century of life began for Clara on August 2, 1925, in Marlinton, as the ninth of 11 children born to the late William Madison Boggs Sr. and Mabel Wheeler Boggs.

Clara grew up in West Virginia where she met and married Rev. Charles E. Wilson. Their marriage lasted 55 years until his death in 2001. In 1955, she and the family moved to Benton Harbor, Michigan, then to Dowagiac, Michigan.

As first lady of several A.M.E. churches in the area (Conner AME, Dowagiac, Quinn Chapel AME, Cassopolis, Bethel AME, Volinia and Franklin AME, Niles), Clara was involved in numerous service and missionary activities. In addition to her church involvement, she was active in many school and community activities to support her husband and four children. After she became an “empty nester,” she unselfishly followed her husband and his ministry from Southwest Michigan to Washington Chapel AME Church in Roswell, New Mexico, then to Bethel AME Church in Adrian, Michigan.

Clara was a caretaker. Most who knew her would describe her as sweet and kind. Her home was always open to friends, neighbors, and especially extended family members.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mildred (George) Eccles; and all of her siblings, Ralph Boggs, Rev. Sanford Boggs, Rosie Gethers Williams, Rev. Carl Boggs, Orabelle Maxwell, Josephine Boggs, Mary Evans, Ethel Stewart, William “Bill” Boggs Jr. and Glenna Jefferson.

Clara’s top priority was to love and care for her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Kenneth (Teresa), Edgar (Diane), Doretha Ficklin; beloved Carolyn Wilson; eight grandchildren, Derek Wilson, Denelle Wilson, Ryan, Sheena Wilson, Bridgette Magnon, Kim Eccles and Charles and James Ficklin; her “darling little blessed Angels,” great-grandchildren, Lena, Khloe, Mikayla, Charlii and MacKenzie; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Clara’s Motto: “We were put on this earth to help each other.” – And she did!

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon, Friday, December 5, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center Street in Dowagiac, Michigan with Rev. Bryant L. Bacon Sr., of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Niles, officiating.

Burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac.

The family will receive guests from 11 a.m. until time of service

Online condolence may be shared at www.clarkch.com