Thursday, November 19, 1925

Last Friday was turkey-day in Marlinton. Frank P. McLaughlin shipped a car of 900 live turkeys. The trains are carrying an extra express car each morning, and these cars are pretty well filled with live poultry by the time Marlinton is passed.

– – –

The time has come to preach to you of many things, like shoes and ships and sealing wax and cabbages and kings. One, for instance, is the reincarnation of the Democratic party. … Whenever the Democratic party is abandoned by the rats as a poor risk, it begins to prosper. It is a good old ship that has been sunk a number of times to rid it of that kind of vermin. But to return to life seems to call back all of it overeager politicians, like Caesar’s spirit, ranging for revenge, with Ate by his side, come hot from hell, creating havoc in these confines…

It is time for the Democratic party to try something new. The finesse that it needs is lack of finesse. The party has always prided itself on its platform, which has been an incomprehensible paradox, half threat and half buncombe…

Why not try a platform with few words: to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God. That is all the platform that any party needs, and it is more than any party can keep.

HOME BURNED

The house of Fred Hefner, on Swago, burned Monday night about 7 o’clock. The house and the greater part of the contents burned up. The loss is several thousand dollars, partially covered by insurance.

GREEN BANK HIGH SCHOOL

We are very proud of our football team. The team has played five games thus far, three of which were lost and the other two were tied. Both games with Marlinton resulted in a tied score. The score with Hillsboro on Saturday was 10-0, in favor of Hillsboro

We have elected our cheerleaders for this year. They are Elizabeth Blackhurst leader, Andra Dill and Leonard Hoover, assistants.

A Dramatic Club was organized this week. There were about forty applicants. A few students have starred in other school plays, such as “Cherry Blossoms,” Welcome Home, Jimmy,” and Putting It Up to Patty.” Miss Mary Hunter Moomau is the faculty advisor.

Contractor Killingsworth and his corps of carpenters are still working on our new building. We are building one of the best gyms in the state and ought to have a good athletic team.

JUDGE McCLINTIC

Federal Judge George W. McClintic of West Virginia, who has more bootleggers on probation than any other judge in America, and who pledged to observance of and obedience to the Constitution and the laws, addressed the recent Anti-Saloon League convention on the new federal parole law of which he has been leading advocate. Prefacing his remarks with the statement, “The enforcement of the Volstead law is not a political question, it’s a moral question.”

“The probation law gives the offender the opportunity to stay out of jail, but its breach means that he puts himself into jail. In a general way, I have fixed the conditions of probations as follows: You shall obey all the laws of the United States and of West Virginia; work at some honest business or trade; support those who are dependent upon you; report in writing at any time called upon; and assist the officers of the government of the United States and of the state of West Virginia in enforcing the law.

“Since the first of April 1925, I have placed upon probation 360 persons. Only 15 percent, approximately, have broken the terms of their probation and, judging by my four years’ experience, I apprehend that around 35 to 40 percent of them will require further attention. Sixty percent will not appear again in this court.

“In my district, the public prints have caused many per-sons to engage in the making and selling of alcoholic beverages by continually printing under headlines, stories of the enormous profits made in this nefarious business…”

EDITOR JOHNSTON DEAD

Albert Sydney Johnston, for 45 years, editor and owner of the Monroe Watchman, died at his home in Union Sunday afternoon. His death was sudden and unexpected, and the case was heart failure. His age was 62 years. Mr. Johnston was born in Fauquier County, Virginia, in 1863. When he was 13 years of age, his father bought the Border Watchman. Four years later, Mr. Johnston died and his son, Albert Sydney Johnston, took over the paper and published it each week until his own death. Editor Johnston was a leading citizen of West Virginia, and he made his paper a power in the land.

DEATH

Mrs. Elizabeth Susan Jackson, 77, widow of the late James Jackson, died at the home of E. C. Sheets, on Spruce Flat, November 11, 1925. Burial was in the McNeill graveyard, the service being conducted from the Swago church by Rev. Nelson Hill.

Mrs. Jackson was a daughter of John E. and Jane McNeill Adkison. Of a family of eight children, she is the first to be called.

– – –

Fred McClure, formerly of the Little Levels, died at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. E. S. McClure in Charleston. His body was brought back to his native county and buried in the Ruckman cemetery.

– – –

Miss Elisa Gardener died at the home of her brother, Wm. C. Gardner, at Clover Lick, on the 5th day of November and was buried at Alexandria, Va. beside her mother and father, Rev. and Mrs. Gardner.

Since the death of her parents, she spent part of her time at Clover Lick and part with an only sister, Mrs. H. Packard, of Baltimore…

She was deeply interested in missions at home and abroad, having been a missionary to China for three years…

She returned in May 1925, from a trip to the Holy Land where she visited Jerusalem, Bethany, the Garden of Gethsemane, the Sea of Galilee and, in fact, every place where visitors were allowed to go. Her death marks the passing of a good woman who was Christlike in all things.