A stereogram produced by local photographer Harvey Bright shows the Beverage Camp Site on Tea Creek near the Williams River. The two men in the photograph are Jake and Bob Beverage seen here during hunting season around 1915.

The stereogram, also called a stereograph or stereo view, consisted of a double set of paper prints mounted on card stock to be viewed through a stereoscope to produce a three-dimensional image. They became a popular photographic medium in Europe in the mid-1800s, and through mass production methods became widely distributed in the United States by the 1880s. Stereographs reached their peak of popular distribution in the years 1902-1935 through the business efforts of such companies as the Keystone View Company and Underwood & Underwood. (Harvey Bright Collection, Courtesy of Ellen Doyle; ID: PHP000060)

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at pocahontaspreservation.org/omeka or preservingpocahontas.org

If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.