Ben R. Elbon, 87, peacefully passed away at Mountain Memories Assisted Living and Retirement in Elkins.

Born April 17, 1938, at Cheat Bridge, he was a son of the late William W. (Pete) Elbon and Blanche R. Cromer Elbon.

Ben enjoyed camping, fishing the streams and river at Cheat Bridge, and reminiscing with George Triplett, his lifetime friend from Cheat Mountain.

Following his high school graduation and marriage, Ben moved to Maryland in 1956 and became an employee at Giant Food Grocery Stores. He retired from Giant Food September 2014 after 58 years of service. He received many awards during his career, and at his retirement his supervisors presented a Grandfather’s Clock to him.

He served in various positions with many of the Giant Stores where he reached the rank of Assistant Manager. He was highly respected by his supervisors and co-workers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard Elbon; and sister, Patsy Sue Nottingham.

He is survived by his daughter, Katherine D. Selzer; his high school sweetheart/ex-wife, Maxine Elbon;granddaughters, Rachel Hood (Darrell), and Kristal Machado (Adam); great-grandchildren, Marc Delehanty, Alexis Kammerer (Dylan), Michael Hood and Aaron Machado.

A private service will be held at a later date.