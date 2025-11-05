Thursday, November 8, 1900

The Pocahontas Times has put in an 1,800-pound job press of the Chandler & Price make. It signalized its advent into this office by promptly going through floor, but it is now in place, and we propose to make job work a specialty from this time.

– – –

Last Tuesday evening some laborers were running a hand car below Buckeye at too great a speed when the car jumped the track and seriously hurt two of the passengers. Dr. Cunningham was sent for and went down on a hand car to attend the wounded men.

– – –

Saturday morning a horrible mine disaster resulted from the explosion of dynamite in a mine near Philippi, owned by the Southern Mining and Transportation Company. Twelve men were killed and two fatally injured. The flesh and bones of men and mules and splinters of mine cars were thrown from the tunnel like projectiles shot from a gun. Very fortunately the explosion occurred while only a small force of men was in the mine.

McKINLEY WINS

As we go to press, we learn that President McKinley is re-elected by a large majority, his administration having received the endorsement of the country at large, carrying nearly all the doubtful states

YELK

Talking politics is the order of the day.

James Gibson, Jr., and nearly all his family have been on the sick list.

Ellis Sharp had a new buggy stolen last Friday night. He is on the lookout for it, and we hope he will catch the bold thief. The thief took a pair of harness from Bond Hannah, but missed the collar, so, he stole one from Robert Gibson.

Patty Gay has gone back to Elkins where he is running a livery stable. We wish him success.

We think our friend, L. D. Sharp, is the cheapest merchant in the county. His store is crowded with people nearly all the time, last week he was selling evaporated pears 6¢, peaches 8¢, rice 5¢, granulated sugar 7¢, and on all the goods we priced, we found him lower than other merchants.

MAKING PULP PAPER

The West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company’s Mill at Covington, Va., is one of the largest kind in the world. It is located on Jackson’s River, the main head of the James. It is a beautiful stream but the mines and other industries on its banks have long ago changed it into a sewer. It has the advantage, however, of flowing down a steep rock bed by which means the water is aerated and purified so that the cities of Lynchburg and Richmond get a good supply of water from the James. Early in the morning the pulp mill discharges the contents of its vats in the water changing its color to an inky black. The color is the same that is to be seen in our purest mountain streams of the spruce woods. It is the tannic properties of the wood used. The impurities from the pulp mill consist of acids used in the manufacture of paper which are oxidized and pass off within a few miles from the mill. It is extremely unfortunate that West Virginians could not have thoroughly understood the extent of the pollution by such a mill before they drove the industry out of the State.

TEACHING LITTLE ONES

It is wonderful how much knowledge can be imparted to small children by a quick nursemaid who has an inkling of the kindergarten system. Children are never tired of asking questions, and if these are intelligently answered, they pick up all sorts of useful knowledge without any actual teaching. The object of the kindergarten system is to teach the little ones to think for themselves and it is worth every mother’s and nurse’s while to learn something of it. The custom of talking nonsense to them and distorting words cannot be too much condemned.

DIED

Miss Annie Grace Carrey, at Huntersville, eldest daughter of Jacob O. and Mrs. Nancy H. Carrey, aged 17 years, 8 months and 12 days.

The place of her nativity was Frostburg, Maryland, and she was brought to Pocahontas County when she was about a year old. Her illness was typhoid fever of malignant form, baffling all available medical attentions and assiduous exertions to overcome. Her personal attractions, sprightly manners and endowment of mind and heart rendered her popular and interesting with all her acquaintances…

It moves our deepest sympathies as we reflect how the hopes, desires and aims of her worthy parents have been to all human appearances blighted and unrealized. The love of her many friends was touchingly displayed by the profuse and appropriate floral tributes laid upon the grave, such as not to be often witnessed anywhere…

Notice

All persons are hereby notified that my wife, Jane Geiger, has no authority from me to rent, sell or dispose of in any way of any property owned by me, or on my place in Stony Bottom or on Woods Run in Pocahontas County.

All persons are also notified not to credit the said Jane Geiger on my account, as I, myself, will furnish her with all the necessities of life.

John A. Geiger

Nov. 5, 1900